Accident on Yalta-Sevastopol highway: five people injured

The Sevastopol Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that a Toyota Avensis and a Zeekr passenger car collided on the highway, leaving five people injured.

The accident occurred during daylight hours at the 61-kilometer mark when the Zeekr driver drove into the oncoming lane, where he crashed into a Toyota Avensis.

The driver and passengers of the Toyota car sustained injuries requiring hospitalization.

According to reports, the Zeekr driver fled the accident site. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a search.