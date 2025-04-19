Vestnik Kavkaza

Accident on Yalta-Sevastopol highway: five people injured

Accident on Yalta-Sevastopol highway: five people injured
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Sevastopol Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that a Toyota Avensis and a Zeekr passenger car collided on the highway, leaving five people injured.

The accident occurred during daylight hours at the 61-kilometer mark when the Zeekr driver drove into the oncoming lane, where he crashed into a Toyota Avensis.

The driver and passengers of the Toyota car sustained injuries requiring hospitalization.

 

According to reports, the Zeekr driver fled the accident site. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a search.

205 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.