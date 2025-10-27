Secretary of Armenian Security Council and EU representatives discuss cooperation issues

On Tuesday, the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council received a delegation from the European Union. The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation.

On October 28, a meeting was held in Yerevan between Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and the EU delegation led by Audrone Perkauskienė, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Russia at the European External Action Service, and Adrien Kiral, Director for Eastern Neighborhood and Institution Building at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

The parties discussed the development of the partnership between Armenia and the EU. In particular, they touched upon the implementation of current programs.

In addition, Grigoryan showed EU representatives the joint declaration that was signed in Washington in August of this year and told about the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.