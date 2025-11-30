Alen Simonyan discusses Baku-Yerevan peace with Greek Foreign Minister

Yerevan and Athens discussed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and measures to ensure stability in the South Caucasus, according to the press service of the Armenian National Assembly.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

The parties emphasized the strategic importance of the Zangezur Corridor project, noting its significance not only for the South Caucasus region but for the entire international community.