Vestnik Kavkaza

Alen Simonyan discusses Baku-Yerevan peace with Greek Foreign Minister

Alen Simonyan discusses Baku-Yerevan peace with Greek Foreign Minister
© Photo: Vestnik Kavkaza

Yerevan and Athens discussed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and measures to ensure stability in the South Caucasus, according to the press service of the Armenian National Assembly.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

 

The parties emphasized the strategic importance of the Zangezur Corridor project, noting its significance not only for the South Caucasus region but for the entire international community.

320 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.