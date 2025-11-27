Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia, EU discuss prospects for defense cooperation

© Photo: Daria Melekhova/Vestnik Kavkaza

During a visit to Brussels, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister discussed Armenia's cooperation with the European Union. Defense and security were among the topics discussed.

A meeting between Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Robert Abisogomonyan and Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs at the European Union External Action Service (EUES), took place in Brussels, Armenian media reports.

The discussion focused on prospects for Armenia-EU sectoral cooperation, including defense and security. The parties also discussed cooperation in addressing hybrid threats.

