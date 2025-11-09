Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian Foreign Minister to visit Copenhagen for EU cooperation talks

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Copenhagen tomorrow for a two-day visit, the ministry's press service announced on November 10.

During his visit, Mirzoyan is scheduled to meet with Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen and hold additional diplomatic talks.

The agenda focuses on advancing bilateral relations with Denmark and deepening Armenia's partnership with the EU.

Denmark currently holds the rotating Council of the EU presidency, which it assumed from Poland and will maintain until January 2026.

