Armenian parliament ratifies EU’s crisis management operations agreement

The Armenian Parliament ratified the agreement on establishing the framework for Armenia’s Participation in the EU’s Crisis Management Operations.

The document provides an opportunity to make the best use of the EU's experience and expertise in the field of crisis management.

"The signing of the agreement is seen as consistent with Armenia’s foreign policy— a practical step toward deepening Armenia–EU cooperation and implementing European standards," the text reads.

The agreement was signed on June 30, 2025, and aims to establish the general conditions for Armenia’s participation in EU crisis management operations, eliminating the need to set separate conditions for each individual mission.