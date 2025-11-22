Armenian political analysts bring back message of peace from Baku

Azerbaijan is interested in building a lasting peace with Armenia and has no territorial claims, stating that the war is over. This is the message delivered to Yerevan by an aide to the Azerbaijani leader.

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan, a representative of the Armenian delegation, Areg Kochinyan, reported that the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, asked for this message to be conveyed to the Armenian public: the war is over for Azerbaijan.

This follows a meeting between the Baku and Yerevan delegations, which took place in the Azerbaijani capital on November 22. The sides discussed steps related to the agreements reached by the two countries' leaders in Washington on August 8.

Upon his return, Areg Kochinyan reported on the details of the Baku meeting. He recounted that Hikmet Hajiyev asked him to communicate several key points to Armenian society.

First and foremost, the representative from Baku stated that the conflict is over for Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side now wants the relations between the two countries to transition from a state of "no war" to a full and lasting peace. Hajiyev also emphasized that Azerbaijan seeks to build a comprehensive and long-term peace with Armenia.

Furthermore, Kochinyan conveyed that it was stated Azerbaijan has no territorial claims against Armenia.