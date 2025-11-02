EU ambassadors to discuss possibility of confiscating Russian assets

EU ambassadors will make another attempt to reach an agreement on the possible confiscation of Russian assets abroad tomorrow. They will meet on November 5 at a scheduled meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU, and this issue is on the agenda posted on the EU Council website.

As a result, officials from the 27 EU nations will consider this measure, referred to in the document as a "EU reparations loan", as part of "preparations for the next EU Council meeting," which will be held at the level of the EU's economic and financial ministers.

This means that no decisions with practical consequences are planned for the meeting.