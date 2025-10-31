Europe's Russian gas imports via TurkStream hit all-time high

The volume of Russian gas delivered to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline last month reached a record high for the entire period of its operation.

According to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG), Russian gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline hit a record in October, the highest since the pipeline's launch in 2020.

Specifically, last month's gas exports from Russia to Europe via TurkStream increased by 9% compared to September and by 13% compared to October of the previous year, reaching 1.68 billion cubic meters.

Monthly delivery volumes had never reached this level before in the pipeline's five-year history. The previous record was set in July at 1.59 billion cubic meters.

Over the first ten months of 2025, gas supplies to Europe via this pipeline grew by 7.6%, reaching 14.7 billion cubic meters.

The pipeline's average capacity utilization for gas supplies to Europe in October (54.3 million cubic meters per day) was 13% higher than in October of the previous year. Compared to September, it increased by 5.2%. This means TurkStream operated at 96% of its nameplate capacity in October.

Furthermore, the average daily gas transportation nearly matched the record level set in February (55.4 million cubic meters).