Geneticists to participate in archaeological excavations in Ingushetia

Recently, historical crypts containing human remains are being discovered in Ingushetia more often, leading archaeologists to plan to bring in geneticists to help them establish the genealogies of our ancestors.

During excavations at the ancient Nizhniy Puy family complex and the village of Gireti in Ingushetia, two ancient crypts were discovered, containing the remains of six people and household items belonging to ancestors, Ramzan Sultygov, director general of the Heritage school of masons and restorers said.

"Such genetic work has been conducted in Ingushetia, but at a different level. DNA studies of living people and their family relationships have been conducted, but this is the first time it is planned for the archaeology work,”

- Ramzan Sultygov said.