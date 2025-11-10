Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian President extends condolences to Türkiye following military aircraft crash

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili sent condolences to Ankara following the crash of a Turkish Air Force transport plane on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

"This appalling tragedy has brought us immense grief. In these painful and difficult moments, we stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of the Republic of Türkiye",

Mikheil Kavelashvili said.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of the two countries held a conversation regarding the situation surrounding the plane crash circumstances and ongoing search operations.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed twenty military personnel were aboard the C-130 aircraft that crashed in Georgia on Tuesday.

