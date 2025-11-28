Hezbollah urges papal condemnation of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

The Lebanese movement has appealed to the pontiff to condemn Israel's attacks against Lebanese territory.

"We in Hezbollah take advantage of the occasion of your auspicious visit to our country Lebanon to reaffirm from our side our commitment to coexistence",

Hezbollah's message reads.

The organization accused Israel of systematic aggression and injustice.

"We rely on your holiness’s stance in rejecting the injustice and aggression our nation of Lebanon is subjected to at the hands of the Zionist invaders and their supporters",

the statement added.

Hezbollah's statement emphasized solidarity in resisting "any aggression and occupation," while explicitly rejecting Israel's military presence in Lebanon.

The appeal coincides with the Roman Catholic leader's visit to Lebanon following his earlier diplomatic meetings in Türkiye.