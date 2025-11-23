Vestnik Kavkaza

IDF strikes southern Gaza - report

Several areas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip have come under fire from Israeli forces, the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera reported.

The strikes were carries out despite the ceasefire regime in the Palestinian enclave.

The military carried out airstrikes and artillery strikes on territories east and south of the city of Khan Yunis. In addition, helicopters and tanks targeted areas northeast of the city of Rafah.

Information about the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza took effect on October 10.

 

