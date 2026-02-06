Indian citizens most frequently deported from Georgia last year

One in five foreigners deported from Georgia last year were Indian citizens, the Ministry of Internal Affairs' data reveals.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs published statistics on the deportation of foreigners from the country last year. A total of 1,311 people were forcibly deported from Georgia in 2025.

Indian citizens accounted for the largest share of deported foreigners, 20.5%. A total of 269 Indians were deported from Georgia last year.

Georgia's neighbors in the region ranked second and third in deportations: Turkish citizens (176 people, or 13.4%) and Iranian citizens (157 people, or 12%).