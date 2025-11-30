Iran to add Khuzestan warship into Navy fleet soon

Iran’s Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, announced that the new 'Khuzestan' warship will soon join Iran's Navy, enhancing the country’s ability to conduct long-range maritime missions.

According to him, escort missions for Iranian vessels are carried out consistently and powerfully in international waters. He noted that while escorts were once limited to areas near Iran, today the Navy escorts Iranian ships across the globe, Mehr reported.

Highlighting both the soft and hard dimensions of Iran’s naval power, the admiral said Iranian naval task forces are currently engaged in joint exercises - one in the Far East and another in waters off the African continent.

The Iranian Navy commander confirmed that the 'Khuzestan' warship, a sister vessel to the 'Kordestan', will soon be commissioned. Once operational, it will enable Iran to undertake more extensive long-distance maritime missions.

Irani concluded by emphasizing that all nations can benefit from maritime resources, adding that Iran’s naval strength allows the country to safeguard and utilize these resources in support of national interests.