Israeli president revels how he would decide on Netanyahu’s pardon

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon in his corruption case "sparks debate" within Israeli society.

According to him, the pardon request "will be handled in the most proper and precise way".

"I will consider only the good of the state and Israeli society," Herzog said.

The Israeli President added that Netanyahu's move "unsettles many people in this country, across different communities, and it sparks debate".

On Sunday, Netanyahu officially asked Herzog to pardon him of corruption charges, but the opposition called on the Israeli president to reject the request.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump has also asked Herzog to pardon Netanyahu.

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to corruption charges.