Kazakh sportsman elected World Boxing president

Former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin was confirmed as the new president of World Boxing at the governing body's annual Congress in Rome.

Kazakh Golovkin, once considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world and the winner of a silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, was elected as the sole candidate.

He replaced former president Boris van der Vorst, who had said in September that he would not seek re-election.

World Boxing will oversee the boxing competitions at the 2028 Olympics after the body was provisionally recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in February.

It replaced the International Boxing Association (IBA), which was expelled by the IOC in June 2023.