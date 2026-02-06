Kremlin praises Abu Dhabi talks as constructive and complex

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi as constructive and complex work that will continue.

According to the spokesman, the work continues.

"The work continued for two days. It was constructive and at the same time very difficult. It will continue," Peskov said.

On February 4-5, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi. The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi.