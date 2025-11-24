Tbilisi has announced that it has fulfilled all its obligations for joining the Alliance, adding that "the ball is now entirely in NATO's court."

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said that Georgia has taken all necessary steps to join NATO.

He highlighted Tbilisi's diligence in fulfilling the obligations set by the Alliance. This includes both internal institutional reforms and practical demonstrations of loyalty through direct participation in joint military operations, such as the mission in Afghanistan.

"However, we see that it suits some people to keep Georgia and Ukraine in limbo, which only heightens security risks rather than alleviating them," Shalva Papuashvili said.

The speaker emphasized that integration into NATO is not merely a policy choice but a constitutionally mandated goal for the country.

Meanwhile, representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance first proclaimed an "open door" for Georgia back in 2008, and 17 years have passed since then.

"The Georgian people are no longer naïve (...) to tolerate this," Shalva Papuashvili said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed the Alliance's concern about recent developments within Georgia.