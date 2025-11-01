Russia is one of the few economies in the world that has the technology, infrastructure, and human capital assets for the comprehensive development of artificial intelligence (AI), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the APEC summit.

According to him, Russia is ready to cooperate with Asia-Pacific countries in creative and cultural industries.