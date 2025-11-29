Russian President-to pay state visit to India on December 4-5

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5, the Kremlin press service said.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Kremlin press service said that Putin’s state visit to India is significant, as it will enable a comprehensive discussion of the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

"The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues," the statement reads.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the Russian leader’s upcoming visit to India will provide the two country’s leaders with an opportunity to review progress in relations.

"The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement reads.

During the visit, Putin will also hold talks with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.