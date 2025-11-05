Taliban and Pakistani forces clash in southern Afghanistan

Clashes between the Taliban and Pakistani forces have begun in southern Afghanistan, according to Afghan media.

The Tolo News portal, citing Kandahar Province sources, identified Spinbuldak district as one of the confrontation sites.

"According to local sources, a firefight also occurred in the Vish district, near the border, and some sources reported an attack by Pakistani forces on civilians",

Tolo News relorted.

The clashes coincide with the third round of Afghan-Pakistani border resolution talks starting in Istanbul on November 6.