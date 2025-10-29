Trump says U.S. and Russia in talks on nuclear disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington and Moscow are engaged in discussions on nuclear disarmament.

According to him, Russia's second and China will catch up within four or five years.

"I think de-escalation, what they would call denuclearization, would be a tremendous thing, and it's something we are actually talking to Russia about that, and China would be added to that if we do something," Trump said.

The U.S. president’s comments came shortly after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea.

Earlier, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, stating that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing.

“I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” Trump said.

The U.S. president did not clarify whether this referred to the detonation of nuclear warheads.