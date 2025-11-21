Türkiye to assist Iran with aerial firefighting

Turkish authorities have ordered the dispatch of air support to Iran to help the Islamic Republic combat a major forest fire in the north of the country.

The northern Iranian province of Mazandaran has received assistance from Türkiye, including equipment and specialists, to extinguish a massive forest fire, IRNA reports, citing an Iranian official.

According to the official, Türkiye is deploying two aircraft and a helicopter to fight the fire.

"The aircraft requested from Türkiye is capable of maneuvering even in the worst weather conditions and is scheduled to join the airborne operation tomorrow,”

– the Iranian official said.