Turkish lemon exports to Russia resumes with record

In October, Türkiye shipped lemons to Russia for the first time since May. Exports reached their highest level since late 2022, approaching $15 mln.

Türkiye has resumed importing lemons to Russia. According to Turkish statistical data, October 2025 deliveries are reaching their highest level in nearly three years.

Turkish lemons had not entered the Russian market for several months; the exports resumed in September, after a May low of $136,000. In October, exports increased tenfold, reaching $14.5 mln. October lemon deliveries reached their highest level in nearly three years, since December 2022.