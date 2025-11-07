Türkiye always remembers about Russian aid, Turkish journalist says

A Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent spoke with Turkish journalist Ahmet Coskunaydin at the 5th GJC Global Media Meeting in Alanya about the Turkish society and government's attitude toward cooperation with Russia.

Today, Türkiye views Russia as a long-standing and reliable friend, Turkish journalist Ahmet Coskunaydin told a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent on the sidelines of the 5th GJC Global Media Meeting currently underway in Alanya.

"We always think of the relationship between Russia and Türkiye as of ties between very old friends. And our countries regularly help each other. Our Republic certainly has not forgotten how Russia helped us overcome our problems, both with weapons and money," Ahmet Coskunaydin said.

The journalist admitted he was pleased by how close Moscow and Ankara have become today. "I'm very glad that our friendship continues and remains at a high level. I lived in Moscow and, of course, I miss Moscow very much," he noted.

As Azerbaijan celebrates 5 years since its victory over Armenia in the Karabakh War, the Turkish journalist congratulated Baku on this significant date.