UN Security Council lifts sanctions against Syrian president
The UN Security Council decided to lift the sanctions imposed on Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Fourteen Security Council members, including Russia, approved the resolution delisting al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list, while China abstained.

The decision precedes al-Sharaa's scheduled visit to the United States on November 10 - marking his first trip to the USA since Syria gained independence in 1946.

The Syrian leader visited Moscow last month for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 

