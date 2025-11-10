U.S. plans $500 million military base in Israel - report

The United States is planning to establish an international military base in Israel near the Gaza border, Israeli media reported.

The base will be used by international forces that would operate inside the Strip to maintain the ceasefire there.

The facility is expected to house several thousand troops, at a cost estimated at around $500 million, Shomrim reported.

A security official said the move constitutes a significant shift for Israel, which has traditionally sought to minimize international involvement in territories under its control, and highlights Washington’s determination to take an active role in Gaza and the conflict.