6th World Media Meeting underway in Alanya

Daria Melekhova

The Global Journalists Council is holding the 6th World Media Meeting in the Turkish city of Alanya on November 6-10. The event has brought together around 350 media representatives and experts from over 30 countries, including our correspondent.

© Photo: Daria Melekhova /Vestnik Kavkaza

As Mehmet Ali Dim, chairman of the Global Journalists Council, told Vestnik Kavkaza, the primary goal of the event is to establish a universal platform for international journalists to connect:

"We are discussing how we can help journalistic associations in different countries. Our global journalistic community includes representatives from 88 countries. Every year, we bring at least half of them together in Alanya. Our forum allows journalists from different countries to exchange ideas and opinions. Another key topic is the rapid pace of technological change and how we can apply new technologies to make our work more productive.”

© Photo: Daria Melekhova /Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish journalist, political commentator, author, and economist Ahmed Coşkunaydın said In an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza:

"Journalists, intellectuals, and media representatives have gathered here. We are discussing the problems facing the local press, whose representatives have limited opportunities to promote their media outlets. They want to find ways to reach people and are considering how to involve advertising agencies in their work. In the past, media representatives received discounts at airports, on planes, trains and so on, but these were later abolished. We would like to have them reinstated."

© Photo: Daria Melekhova /Vestnik Kavkaza

The forum also addressed the fight against crime. Journalists intend to join forces with educational institutions and universities to tackle this problem. We also discussed the negative impact of crime-themed television series on young people. However, some fear that restrictions on such series could be perceived as censorship. Overall, the conference left a positive impression. Many journalists came to the forum, which is particularly encouraging given the international COP31 summit is currently taking place in Antalya,”

— Ahmed Coşkunaydın said.

Conference participants are also discussing the challenges facing journalism in the age of artificial intelligence and the related risks of disinformation; the digital transformation of the media sector and the protection of press freedom, as well as ways to promote professional cooperation and the exchange of experience among journalistic communities from different countries.

© Photo: Daria Melekhova /Vestnik Kavkaza

Dmitry Kalak, editor-in-chief of Logos-Press, the only privately owned Russian-language economic weekly in Moldova, said:

"This is the forth time I have attended this conference as a representative of the Global Journalists Council in the Republic of Moldova. I always enjoy coming to this gathering of journalists, because the world is changing rapidly, and it is essential to compare notes and understand where journalism is heading, what colleagues in different countries are doing, what is new for them, how they see the world and the development of journalism, and what new things they are introducing. It is an exchange of experience, useful contacts and valuable meetings. Naturally, the human factor also plays a role, because here you meet like-minded people and colleagues and broaden your horizons. That is why such gatherings are always useful, and I am happy to attend."

The meeting’s program will conclude with a gala ceremony presenting awards for global achievements in journalism.

© Photo: Daria Melekhova /Vestnik Kavkaza

© Photo: Daria Melekhova /Vestnik Kavkaza

© Photo: Daria Melekhova /Vestnik Kavkaza