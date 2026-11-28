According to the Iranian military's press office, an American unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) carried out the strike on a fishing boat in southern Iran.

"A drone belonging to the aggressive American enemy struck a fishing boat with three people on board. Two of them have since been found and taken to a hospital in Sirik, but the fate of the boat's owner remains unknown; search operations are ongoing",

Iranian military reported.

Earlier, reports emerged of another mine-related incident in the Strait of Hormuz, where an oil tanker travelling along a prohibited route struck a mine on Sunday night.