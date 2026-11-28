Tbilisi could be connected to the new Vaziani airport by metro under a tender announced by the United Airports of Georgia.

The tender requires the airport's construction to include protected corridors for a possible future railway and metro line.

Under the master plan tender for Vaziani International Airport, planners must reserve space for potential rail and metro links when designing roads, parking and other ground infrastructure.

No routes, timelines or final decision to build the rail links have yet been set, however.

The airport is due to open in 2032, with the master plan drawn up for a 30-to-50-year horizon and a future capacity of 20 million passengers a year.