Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow next week, according to Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Pashinyan will arrive in Russia on a visit that, as the Kremlin noted "had been agreed upon quite some time ago".

The Armenian Prime Minister had previously announced his trip to Russia for early December to meet with the Russian leader.

Zarubin also reported that Putin will embark on a regional tour, meet with government members and speak with the winners of the "Volunteer of the Year" contest during the first week of December.