OPEC+ members have reached an agreement in principle to extend existing oil production quotas until the end of the first quarter of 2027, Bloomberg reports.

A meeting is scheduled for today, at which the decision is expected to be formally approved. On November 29, OPEC+ nations will hold a full ministerial meeting, alongside sessions of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, OPEC member states, and the group of OPEC+ countries that have implemented additional voluntary production cuts since 2023.

OPEC+ said in November that it had completed an independent maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) assessment intended to underpin 2027 production quotas. However, Kazakhstan and Iraq have expressed disagreement with the findings of this independent assessment.