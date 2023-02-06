Putin to offer Turkey earthquake aid

6 Feb. 17:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, February 6, to discuss providing aid to the country, which suffered from a massive earthquake, the Kremlin press service said following Putin's phone conversation his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad.

"The Russian side has also informed through appropriate channels the leadership of Turkey, which was significantly affected by this massive earthquake, of its readiness to provide aid immediately. Vladimir Putin will speak with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye on this matter today," the press service said in a statement.

Powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing over 1,000 people. Earlier today Putin offered his condolences to the Turkish people in the wake of a deadly earthquake.