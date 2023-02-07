More Azerbaijani aircrafts with aid heading to Türkiye

7 Feb. 10:20

Two more planes with aid cargo as part of the assistance to the Ministry of Emergency Situations are heading to Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

One of the aircrafts will carry a mobile field hospital of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with all kinds of medical equipment. The mobile hospital, consisting of 4 functional blocks - reception and distribution, laboratory, surgical and resuscitation, 3 auxiliary containers and 3 modules, is provided with appropriate conditions for examination, operations and treatment of seriously wounded and sick people. The Ministry's professional medical staff will work in the mobile field hospital. The hospital is equipped with all necessary medicines and preparations.

The second plane will carry tents, bedding, heaters and other equipment to accommodate people affected by the earthquake.

Earlier Vestnik Kavkaza reported that the national mourning was declared in Turkey until February 12 following a deadly earthquake.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7 earthquake jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several neighboring provinces. At least 1,651 people were killed and more than 11,000 others injured due to two strong earthquakes that jolted Türkiye on Monday.