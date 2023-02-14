Azerbaijani President holds meeting with Igor Khovaev

14 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Special Representative of Russia’s Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev on February 14.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that the last visit of the Russian diplomat to Baku was held on November 24. At the meeting Ilham Aliyev and Igor Khovaev exchanged views on the negotiation process regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the drafting of a peace agreement between the two countries, the Armenian side’s failure to fulfill its obligations in accordance with the trilateral Declaration signed on November 10, 2020, the last meeting held in Sochi and its results.