Dagestan and Azerbaijan discuss border issues

21 Feb. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Government of Dagestan Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov held a meeting with Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev in Baku.

According to the Azerbaijani ministry, the parties discussed issues of cargo transportation by rail and road, improvement of transport infrastructure and border checkpoints, as well as cooperation in the field of air transport.

"In addition, the importance of taking joint steps to timely and promptly resolve the issue of queues that occur because of trucks at border checkpoints was also noted," the ministry added.