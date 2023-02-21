Heavy snow, avalanches lead to traffic restrictions in Georgia

21 Feb. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heavy overnight snow and minor avalanches between Monday and Tuesday have led to traffic restrictions on sections of roads in Georgia’s northwest, where villages have also been left without power, the Mayor of Svaneti province’s Mestia municipality said on Tuesday.

The Jvari-Khaishi section of the Zugdidi-Jvari-Mestia highway between the western city and the highland location had been closed for all traffic following occurrences of avalanche on areas of the road.

A number of vehicles were being evacuated from the affected sections, adding special hardware was being sent to locations for further efforts.

Several vehicles have been stranded by heavy snow in the area nearby the municipality’s village of Nakra, The mayor also noted, adding no individuals or cars had been caught by the avalanche.

He said roads had been closed in the direction of the village of Khaishi, where the risk of avalanche and low visibility meant authorities could not dispatch clearing hardware immediately.