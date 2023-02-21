Syria to receive 50 tons of humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan

21 Feb. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A humanitarian cargo from Uzbekistan will be delivered to Syria on Tuesday, the delivery will include the necessary things, such as warm clothes and food.

The delivery is carried out on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The weight of humanitarian aid is 50 tons, Uzbekistan sends blankets and pillows, warm clothes, food, including dried fruits, cereals for children, canned food, as well as household appliances to the affected Syrian population.

The cargo will be accompanied by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan.