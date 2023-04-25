Ilham Aliyev inaugurates SOCAR’s office in Sofia

25 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The office of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the Republic of Bulgaria has been inaugurated in Sofia.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev attended the opening ceremony.

In addition, a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” has been held in Sofia. Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev attended the signing ceremony.

The presidents also held a one-on-one meeting.

Ilham Aliyev has arrived today in the Republic of Bulgaria for a working visit.