Kazakh Prime Minister to visit Iran

26 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will arrive in Tehran on April 26 to hold meetings with Iranian officials about the bilateral ties, particularly the trade and economic cooperation.

The Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs, Mohammad Jamshidi, announced that Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov will arrive in Iran on Wednesday leading the high-raking economic and political delegation.

During his visit, Smailov will meet and hold talks with the Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and other high-ranking officials to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Apart from the talks on the latest situation of bilateral ties aimed at implementing the agreements inked previously in the presence of presidents of the two countries, the two sides are going to explore avenues for the all-out expansion of bilateral ties in the fields of economy, trade and politics, Jamshidi added.

Coordination for the promotion of cooperation between Tehran and Astana in the fields of transport, exports, technical and engineering services, transit, energy and banking relations are of the main topics which will be discussed during the Kazakh prime minister’s upcoming visit to Tehran.