Local voting ends in Georgia

29 Apr. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Elections to the parliament and municipal authorities came to an end in Georgia. The mayors of two cities were elected in the country. For the first time, the polling stations were equipped with electronic ballot boxes.

According to the CEC, the turnout was 24.47%. In the cities of Poti, Senaki and Khobi, the deputies of parliament were elected from a single majoritarian constituency. Early mayoral elections were held in the cities of Tsageri and Terjola, and midterm elections of deputies to city assemblies were held in Gurjaani, Tianeti, Akhaltsikhe, Tkibuli and Kutaisi.

This year, for the first time, electronic ballot boxes and equipment for verification and vote counting were used in the country.