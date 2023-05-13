World’s weightlifting body clears Russia for int’l competition

13 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Executive Board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has cleared athletes from Russia and Belarus for international competition under a neutral status, the IWF press office said.

"Following an online meeting of its Executive Board (EB) today, the IWF decided to endorse and apply the IOC’s ‘Recommendations for International Federations and international sports event organizers on the participation of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport in international competitions,’" the statement reads

"These conditions relate to the eligibility criteria which athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport must adhere to in order to take part in IWF competitions, as well as the observance of their strict neutrality status during their participation in those events," according to the statement.

But individual checks still will be performed by independent agencies on all athletes and respective support personnel with Russian or Belarusian passports, who are aiming to take part in IWF competitions.

At its session on January 25, 2023, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions: athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.