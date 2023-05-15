EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe

15 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Group of Seven (G7) countries and the European Union are planning to ban Russian gas imports via routes where Moscow has previously cut supplies, acording to Financial Times referring to officials taking part in negotiations.

The decision, to be finalised by G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima starting on Friday, will prevent the resumption of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow cut off supplies last year, the newspaper said.

"The G7 and the EU will ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies...If the decision is approved, these restrictions will be the first to be imposed on Moscow's pipeline exports," the report reads.

It is known that the EU is currently working on the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions.