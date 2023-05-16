Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry warns against interference in country's internal affairs

16 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The attempt of the ambassador of the EU to Armenia to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan is unacceptable, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said, answering a question related to the statements of EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin.

Yesterday, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Viktorin said that an "international mechanism" must be created to ensure the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh.

Hajizada noted that Baku's position on this matter is well known.

"The views of the ambassador of the European Union, an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan contrary to the norms and principles of international law, are unacceptable," he said.

The spokesperson notyed that the Karabakh region is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, and like other ethnic minorities living in Azerbaijan, the rights and security of Armenian residents will be ensured within Azerbaijan's internal legislation.