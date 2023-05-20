Overchuk: date of Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia working group meeting being agreed

20 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The time and place of the next face-to-face meeting of the trilateral working group of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will be determined, following consultations of the vice-premiers of the three countries, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk said.

He nopted that intensive consultations were held between the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the issue of restoring transport communications in the South Caucasus region within the framework of a trilateral working group under our joint chairmanship on Friday.