Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani army's positions in Aghdam and Shusha

31 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed forces shelled positions of Azerbaijani army in the direction of Aghdam and Shusha districts, according to the the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, from 11:55 to 16:25 (GMT+4) on May 30, the positions of Azerbaijani army, located in the direction of the above districts, have been periodically shelled with the use of small arms of various calibers by members of Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed.

The ministry noted that adequate response measures were taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army in the above directions.