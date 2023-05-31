U.S. welcomes peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

31 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States welcomes the continued peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday.

"We are pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued. As Secretary Blinken said, peace is achievable in the South Caucasus," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan’s leaders will meet later this week in Chisinau with our European partners, and we hope that will be a productive step to resolving these issues at the negotiating table and not through violence," the statement reads.

The spokesperson also warned that aggressive rhetoric can only perpetuate the violence of the past; constructive dialogue - both public and private - can create peace, opportunity, and hope. The United States stands ready to support the efforts of both parties to conclude a durable and dignified peace agreement, Miller said.

The official said that the U.S. State Department recently expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Armen Pashinyan’s commitment to peace, and we welcome President Ilham Aliyev’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty.