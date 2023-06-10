Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties

10 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Huseyn Amir Abdullahian held a phone talk June 8, according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, some existing problems and ways to solve them.

The parties agreed to continue negotiations and bilateral talks between the relevant structures of the two countries in these areas.

During the conversation, the two ministers also exchanged views on a number of regional issues.