Local state of emergency introduced in Sochi region

14 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

As a result of flooding in the Khostinsky district of Sochi, a local state of emergency was introduced there. The city beaches are closed for visitors.

The Sochi leadership introduced a local emergency regime in the Khostinsky district due to flooding after heavy rains. The relevant announcement was made by the first deputy head of the city, Svetlana Kalinina.

"A decision was made to introduce a local state of emergency in a number of affected territories. Monitoring groups continue working around affected streets, special commissions are calculating the damage caused by the disaster to urban infrastructure,”

– Svetlana Kalinina said.

According to earlier reports, the beaches of Sochi will be closed until the weather normalizes. Swimming is currently prohibited.